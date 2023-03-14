fbpx
Cruise News

Coffee Break with Eithne Williamson from Princess Cruises

ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviews Eithne Williamson, Vice President, Princess Cruises UK & Europe in the latest episode of the ITTN Coffee Break series.

Eithne Williamson speaks about Hanna Waddingham, Godmother of Sun Princess, the latest ship to join the Princess Cruises fleet. She shares details of this Sphere Class ship’s naming ceremony and official launch.

She provides an update on Star Princess, a sister ship to Sun Princess and also a Sphere Class ship. She will be joining Princess Cruises in October 2025.

Find out how to get on board the agent trips, ship visits and family days hosted by Princess Cruises for the travel trade.

She details the largest-ever European schedule which launched for 2026 with itineraries departing from 5 European ports – Southampton, Copenhagen, Rome, Barcelona and Athens. Also, find out the latest about the bucket list itineraries in Alaska.

Find out the specific benefits to booking early this year and what guests will be offered onboard itineraries plus the perks for families onboard the fleet, in particular, the newest editions to the Princess Cruises family.

