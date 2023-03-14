Wining & Dining Onboard Sun Princess Plus a Little Magic at Spellbound

Sun Princess has a vast choice of eateries, bars and lounges, with almost 30 from which to choose. Also onboard was the Spellbound experience with an evening of magic and drinks (dinner will be included when it officially launches in April 2024). Onboard with Rebecca Kelly from Princess Cruises, ITTN’s Shane Cullen plus members of the Irish travel trade had the opportunity to experience them including a number of the speciality dining options onboard the latest addition to the Princess Cruises’ fleet.

Umai Teppanyaki/Hot Pot (Speciality Dining)

Exclusive to the Sun Princess, Umai Teppanyaki is a feast for the senses, offering a fusion of haute cuisine and spectacle. Here, highly skilled teppanyaki masters take centre stage, using their fire skills and flair to create a dazzling spectacle. The food is fantastic and the entertainment value from the skilled chefs who cook with flair in front of you is a must. This could be especially suited to groups or a fun family experience with sing-alongs to boot.

Crown Grill (Speciality Dining)

Premium beef and seafood in an open kitchen, Crown Grill offers a relaxed atmosphere and classic American steakhouse cuisine. I love a great steak and this place, regardless of what Princess ship I have been on, has always delivered an exceptional experience.

Equally, it is not just the food, I love the setting and atmosphere. It remains top of my list. Crown Grill also offers seafood which was highly recommended by those who didn’t go for the delicious steak.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria (Speciality Dining)

Sabatini’s offers traditional handmade pasta, authentic sauces and hearty main courses, such as the classic Ossobuco, made from time-honoured family recipes. This is one of Princess Cruises’ signature restaurants.

The menu also includes Italian cocktails and wines. The setting is stunning, fine dining with golds, tans and teals. The dining experience started with a fresh and vibrant salad (there are also soups) followed by an antipasti course and a Primi Piatti and Secondi Piatti mains. The menu has a vast choice of pasta dishes with mouthwatering ingredients though there are still meaty dishes with steak, chicken and veal plus an option to add lobster tail. My only suggestion is to go lightly on lunch to truly enjoy every delicious bite.

The Butchers Block by Dario (Speciality Dining)

This restaurant is a special experience with a large shared family-style table serving a carnivore’s paradise. This dining experience promises perfectly prepared grilled meats and steaks, including Cecchini’s signature cuts.

This place is all about the meat (as you might expect from the name). We got to sample a variety of meat cuts (served over at least half a dozen courses) as the butchers explained the significance of each cut of meat.

Main Dining Room

Main dining is table service with varied decor and seating spread over three floors. This split-level approach is very impressive and clever. This offers lots of variety in terms of atmosphere and setting (ideal on a cruise ship) and the food is a very high standard.

The variable approach to Main Dining Room seating on Sun Princess rolls out across the fleet for voyages on or after 15 April 2024. The majority of Princess Cruises’ ships feature three main dining rooms:

· The largest on each will offer traditional dining (early seating + late seating)

· The second largest on each will offer reservations

· The third will offer anytime dining

As they do today, all will feature the same menu, except Sun Princess which features the Americana diner featuring a menu that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items all day. This is ideal for a late breakfast and is very tasty – many opted for pancakes but I went for buttermilk chicken with gravy and mash – I contemplated ordering the same dish again, straight after the first (it was divine, don’t judge me).

Pre & Post Tipple

Like all Princess Cruise ships, there is an Irish bar and one that would almost make you forget you were on a ship. This is the place to enjoy a great live session till the wee hours of the morning.

I like a good cocktail and would be tempted back to Good Spirits Cocktail Bar. This offers great cocktails and a perfect spot for a pre-dinner drink to begin an evening of great food and entertainment.

Spellbound

Typically, a magic show would not be my ideal cup of tea but Rebecca is very persuasive (she’s managed to get me dancing on stage at a Panto and that was no easy feat).

Spellbound is created in collaboration with The Magic Castle, an exclusive clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts for magicians and magic enthusiasts.

We were treated to a preview experience with drinks as Spellbound (which will be dinner and a show) launches in a few weeks.

Again, Rebecca was on the money and it was an excellent experience. I was very pleasantly surprised and thoroughly enjoyed the whole evening. The pre-show drinks were set in a spectacular vintage Victorian bar area with a grand piano, elaborate cocktails and a barman performing card tricks to set the scene.

Audience participation is gentle and everyone can enjoy the sleight of hand magic and showmanship while enjoying delicious and impressive cocktail drinks.

The (unlimited) drinks and dinner will cost $149 per person. This is a must and Spellbound opens to guests during the 8 April 2024 voyage. Reservations are now open.

Sun Princess

Crown Grill and Sabatini’s would be my top choices for speciality dining – likely based on my food preferences as every dish onboard was of a high standard and very tasty. Service was excellent, as you would expect from Princess Cruises. While $149 per person isn’t cheap – the full experience of Spellbound would certainly tempt me and is worth every cent.