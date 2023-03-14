Vox Group is Hiring – Full-Time Sales Manager Required

Vox Group, a global leader in pioneering tourism and culture solutions, consists of dynamic brands including Vox, Sycomore, and Vox City.

We’re at the forefront of the tourism evolution, blending multilingual content with advanced tourism management tools. Our mission is to empower partners globally with innovative solutions, inspiring travellers worldwide. As we propel exploration and sustainable discovery, our vision is to unite and broaden horizons, remaining a thought leader and innovator in tourism. Committed to innovation and excellence, we transform travel experiences through award-winning technology.

Vox Group is on the lookout for a seasoned Sales Manager to steer our Ireland business development. The ideal candidate will possess a robust background in the travel and tourism sector, with a particular knack for driving sales and expanding business footprints. This role will involve devising and implementing strategic sales plans to spearhead growth and increase our presence in the Ireland market.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks:

· Cultivate and enhance client relationships, expanding our market presence across Ireland.

· Initiate and lead sales strategies, events, and promotions with an analytical eye on ROI and sustainable business growth.

· Adeptly split time between autonomous remote work and on-site collaboration at our Dublin office.

· Navigate and lead through the dynamic and evolving landscape of the tourism industry, responding to shifts in market trends and client needs.

· Guide and oversee the Ireland sales team, fostering their professional development and ensuring they meet and surpass sales targets.

· Craft detailed and accurate sales forecasts, contributing to the company’s strategic planning.

· Partner with the marketing team to uncover new market opportunities and inform product and service enhancements.

Requirements:

· Demonstrated success in senior sales positions within the Tourism sector.

· Outstanding ability to communicate and influence at all organizational levels, including executive leadership.

· Track record of effectively shepherding the sales cycle from strategy to close.

· Keen business acumen and a deep understanding of the travel industry.

· Exceptional mentorship, coaching, and team management capabilities.

· Fluency in English, with proficiency in additional languages considered a plus.

· Bachelor’s degree in Business, Sales, or a relevant field preferred.

What We Offer:

· A vibrant and challenging environment in a fast-paced and growing industry.

· A competitive salary package that honours the role’s impact and your expertise.

· Performance-linked bonuses that reward your hard work and success.

· Opportunities for professional development and career progression.

· A culture that values teamwork, innovation, and collaborative success.

Job Title: Sales Manager – Ireland

Type: Permanent

Work Arrangement: Hybrid

Location: Ireland, with a preference for candidates able to work from our Dublin office

Salary: Competitive, reflective of the role’s significance and the candidate’s experience

Contract Type: Full-Time

Applications: Applications must be submitted by 15th February 2024. Please include a one-page cover letter detailing your motivation for applying, your salary expectations, and an overview of your professional journey, accompanied by your resume and current employment terms.

Please direct your application to: [email protected]

Join us in our journey, be a part of our inclusive and diverse team, and help shape the future of travel.

[www.voxgroupglobal.com]

[LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/voxgroup]

The Vox Group is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity and inclusivity. We welcome applications from all qualified candidates and accommodate applicants’ needs under the respective labour laws of the country where they are domiciled for work with Vox Group.

We look forward to welcoming a new member to our Vox Group family who shares our passion for innovation, travel, and creating exceptional experiences! 🌍✨