Spike Island Announces Resumption of Daily Sailings Schedule

Spike Island has launched its new sailing schedule in time for Easter with the return of daily sailings to the historic former prison island.

Visitors of all ages now have the chance to visit the iconic fortress in the heart of Cork Harbour every day from 12pm.

The 104-acre island provides a perfect opportunity for a family day out over the holidays. The five-star Trip Advisor rating means adults are sure to learn something new, while an interactive Fairy Fortress Trail and Kid’s History Quiz Trail ensures little ones are kept engaged throughout the day.

Sailings will depart daily from the picturesque town of Cobh from 12pm and the day begins with a short ferry journey.

Visitors will then embark on a journey through several fascinating chapters in Irish history, discovering the island’s origins as a monastic settlement, its role as a British military fortress and one of Ireland’s oldest, most notorious prisons.

With interactive exhibits and the chance to spot some of the island’s resident seals, seabirds and dolphins – a day on Spike Island offers a chance to explore the island’s natural beauty and wildlife, all the while offering a fun and educational experience for all the family.

After a fun-filled day of exploring, adults can relax at the on-site café and browse the gift shop while children can enjoy the island’s playground.

Through the informative guided tour and exciting museum​s ​featuring educational exhibits, visitors young and old will gain insight into Spike Island’s rich history and the many colourful characters who inhabited it throughout the years.

Sailings to Spike Island depart daily from Cobh, which is a short journey from Cork and accessible via car, bus and train. To avoid disappointment, pre-booking is advised at www.spikeislandcork.ie