Aer Lingus Pilots Unanimously Vote in Favour of Pay Deal

Aer Lingus pilots have unanimously voted in favour of the new pay and working conditions deal, which has been on the table since last week.

The vote result showed 85% of IALPA members backed the pay deal. It also showed a huge voter turnout, with 96% of members voting.

Their union – the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) – had already supported the terms and put it to a formal ballot of its members, which ran from last Thursday until this morning.

The Labour Court recommendation featured changes to work practices along with the headline proposal of a 17.75% pay rise over four years.

The pay dispute at Aer Lingus has been this summer’s big Irish aviation headache; with it resulting in more than 600 flights cancelled and more than 8,000 passengers disrupted.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) welcomed the news, calling it “a very positive development”.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “It is a good day for the travelling public and we are delighted with the decision by IALPA pilots to accept this pay deal. This is a very positive development for intending travellers and the tourism sector.

“The ITAA have consistently stated that compromise and engagement between IAPLA and Aer Lingus was the way only forward and best for every stakeholder involved, most importantly the customer.”