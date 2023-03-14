Shannon Airport Pushes ‘Alternative to Dublin Airport’ Idea to Government

Shannon Airport has welcomed the new Government funding support for the airport and has used the announcement to press home to Government the benefits of using Shannon as an alternative to Dublin Airport.

New Junior Transport Minister James Lawless visited Shannon Airport, today, on the back of the Government’s announcement of a new Regional State Airports Sustainability Programme with a capital budget of just over €4.2m. The fund will support Shannon and Cork airport sustainability plans.



Shannon Airport Group CEO, Mary Considine said: “I was pleased to welcome Minister Lawless to Shannon so he could witness first-hand the benefits of using Shannon as an alternative to Dublin Airport focusing on ease of access, lack of congestion, and the attractive incentive schemes we offer airlines.

“Shannon Airport is an excellent alternative to Dublin Airport for international visitors eager to explore the Wild Atlantic Way and for Irish people looking to conduct business or enjoy overseas leisure holidays. Shannon Airport has a pivotal role to play in assisting with alleviating the current capacity issues at Dublin Airport, enabling balanced regional development by aligning passenger journeys closer to where they want to travel to and from, and ensuring that Ireland’s aviation market continues to thrive.”

“Today’s visit to Shannon Airport by Minister Lawless was a great opportunity to show the Minister what we have achieved at the airport and what we hope to achieve in the future.”

“We are delighted to welcome the government’s new Regional State Airports Sustainability funding programme. This investment will assist us on our journey at Shannon Airport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. It will augment our efforts to implement innovative solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations, and we thank the government for their support.”