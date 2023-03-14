Travel Tip Tuesday with Blue Diamond Resorts

Travel Tip Tuesday with Delia Osegueda, Global Senior Director of Partnerships for Blue Diamond Resorts.

With the recent announcement of a new direct flight route from Belfast to Cancun, Irish travellers need look no further for the perfect sun-drenched holiday. Cancun is a destination famed for its stunning scenery and luxury all-inclusive offering, and Blue Diamond Resorts offers several options along Mexico’s Caribbean coast to cater to any holiday need. Delia Osegueda, Global Senior Director of Partnerships for Blue Diamond Resorts shares her top five tips for travellers considering this route for their 2025 holiday.

Tip 1 – Brand new flight route

“This new direct flight from Belfast’s International Airport to Cancun on Mexico’s Caribbean Coast will depart weekly from June 2025, opening up this paradise destination to travellers across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

“It is a TUI flight, and currently the only direct flight available from Belfast to Mexico. It not only offers easy access to the Yucatan Peninsula, one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, but the flight also serves as a gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya. And of course, these stunning destinations offer an exciting range of hotels, resorts and unique experiences catering to all holiday wants and needs.”

Tip 2 – The Blue Diamond Experience

“Blue Diamond Resorts has six properties across Riviera Maya and Cancun providing guests with opulent getaways tailored to their very specific needs. And, although we are an all-inclusive product, we are pushing the boundaries, aiming to redefine the concept by blending industry-leading amenities with the personal touches of a more boutique hotel.”

“I have stayed in every one of the properties across Cancun and Riviera Maya many times and I’m always impressed with just how well they cater to guests with a variety of differing needs. For family travel the Royalton Splash Cancun is a must, its water park has 10 exhilarating slides which won’t fail to keep everybody entertained for hours. For couples, I’d recommend Royalton CHIC Cancun for its ‘party your way vibe’ – the roof top cabana lounge at Level 18 is a stunning spot for sundowners!”

“Couples looking for an adults only property should book Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun for a more chilled out, relaxed getaway; and for travellers looking to up their VIP status just a little, I’d suggest Planet Hollywood Cancun is the perfect choice given its luxury facilities and suites with private pools. This resort honestly does allow guests to ‘vacation like a star’”.

Tip 3 – Try before you fly with Blue Diamond Resorts

“We are a brand pioneering the use of mapping technology to its fullest extent and, as such, Blue Diamond Resorts is the first to fully map its entire property portfolio to produce immersive 3D scenarios that take each resort into the metaverse.”

“This development allows guests to test-run our product before they book via detailed 360° virtual tours of our properties that can now be found online through an easy-to-use interface. The virtual tours showcase the Royalton Resorts and Planet Hollywood portfolios, opening the virtual door to a truly realistic first-hand experience of individual properties.”

“The tours are a valuable tool for guests looking to visit one of our resorts for the first time and can even benefit return guests that understand our concept but are perhaps looking to try a different property in a new destination and just want a little reassurance on their choice. These 3D immersive experiences will also boost travel professionals, arming them with the product knowledge they need to successful sell our resorts – it’s like a FAM trip without the need for travel! These highly detailed metaverse experiences are now accessible on a complimentary basis at at www.royaltonresorts.com and www.planethollywoodhotels.com.”

Tip 4 – Earn and learn

“The agent community is really important to us, and we strive to provide a strong support system for them. Royalton Rewards is a great resource that offers training and marketing information, factsheet content, and the opportunity to boost earning potential, all at their fingertips”.

“We currently have cash rewards in place for every booking made and logged with stays of seven-nights or more qualifying for rewards of £10 per booking on the first ten bookings logged. From booking number 11 onwards, agents will receive £20 per minimum seven-night stay. It’s really easy to log every booking at www.royaltonrewards.com so I’d encourage agents to register now and start logging.”