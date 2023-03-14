Time to Enter ITTN & Brand USA’s Photographer of the Year Competition

We love the photo entries coming in for ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition with Brand USA, and the good news is you can still enter for July’s round.

Now is your chance to get involved. Remember you can enter every month. You can check out our May winner here and our June winner here. There have been all sorts of photos from holidays, to pets and families. You can enter photos of anything – your local area or some family or group shots. In November, all six winners will be invited to the annual ITTN Awards 2024 on the 29th November, where the judges will announce an overall winner who will win 2 tickets with United Airlines.

The ITTN & Brand USA Photographer of the Year competition is a fun way for Irish travel agents to enter a competition and win a super prize. Remember if you’re not in you can’t win!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected] You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your chances of winning are even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption! The Judging panel will decide on the winners on the last working day of each month. All winners will be notified and all entries will be featured on ittn.ie as well as on ittn’s social media channels.

USA-Themed Photo Competition

As our photography competition is in partnership with Brand USA in 2024, we will also be running a smaller USA-Themed Photo Competition! This competition will run alongside the main Photographer Of The Year competition for 2024 and will have a smaller overall prize. A USA-themed photograph is eligible to win the overall POTY monthly competition if it is deemed to be the best photograph submitted that month. In this case, the winner of the USA-themed Photo Competition will go to the second runner-up of the USA-themed entries. Photos submitted for the USA-Themed Photo Competition must have been taken in the USA, by the entrant and must adhere to the T&Cs in the overall competition. All entries must be submitted via email to [email protected]. The monthly winner will be announced on ITTN.ie and ITTN’s social media channels. The overall winner will be announced in November on ITTN.ie and ITTN’s social media channels.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence can be entered into.2. Any Government-licensed travel agent/tour operator in the Republic of Ireland, and any ABTA travel agent/tour operator in Northern Ireland, can enter.3. No more than 2 pictures can be entered each month, but agents can enter for all six months.4. All entrants give their permission for the ittn Group to feature their pictures on the ittn Group websites and Social media channels.5. The United Airlines tickets must be used in full prior to December 2025 (no extension of this date can be given T&C’s apply).6. The winners must ensure they have the correct travel documents. Full Terms & Conditions can be downloaded here.