Titanic Belfast Launches ‘After Hours’ Tourist Experiences

TITANIC Belfast is giving guests the opportunity to visit After Hours with the launch of two unique experiences on Thursday and Friday evenings throughout August.

The world-leading visitor attraction has partnered with local drinks experience, The Spirit Circle to introduce Titanic by the Glass which takes guests on an immersive journey through the galleries of Titanic Belfast with brand new incredible audio-visual installations telling stories of Belfast, its people, its past and its drinks.

Throughout the 90-minute experience each Thursday evening, visitors will enjoy four cocktails which have been expertly created by skilled mixologists by combining tastes, innovative ideas and historical information to reflect the particular story that is being told.

The second After Hours offering to be launched is Titanic Experience By Night, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a guided highlights tour of the Titanic Experience each Friday evening after it has closed to the public. Led by one of the expert guides, the tour will be animated with living history characters who will bring the story to life making the guests feel more immersed than ever in the Titanic Story. The tour continues into the new Dockers and Dolls: The Art of Terry Bradley exhibition which will be transformed into a relaxed bar, serving a variety of drinks, sharing platters and live entertainment, where all visitors can choose a complimentary cocktail mixed by our partners at The Spirit Circle.

Eimear Kearney, Associate Commercial Director of Titanic Belfast said: “We are excited to launch two unique After Hours experiences, both of which are new additions to Titanic Belfast’s summer offering. Titanic by the Glass and Titanic Experience By Night will give people the opportunity to see the galleries in a new light while enjoying the very best of local hospitality from our own visitor experience crew and The Spirit Circle.

“And with summer being one of our busiest times of the year, both with domestic and international visitors, we hope that these fabulous unique experiences will encourage new and returning visitors to the Titanic Quarter and the Maritime Mile After Hours throughout August.”

Phil Ervine, Founding Director of Taste & Tour NI added: “The Spirit Circle is delighted to be able to partner with Northern Ireland’s leading tourist attraction to create these unique experiences. As part of this, we have developed four new cocktails with the aim of bringing scent and taste into the telling of the Titanic Story. We can’t wait for people to avail of this one-of-a-kind immersive experience and be able to enjoy Titanic Belfast After Hours this August.”