Celebrity Cruises Rewards Top 100 UK & Ireland Agents for Wave Season Performance

Celebrating agents across the country for their stellar performance this Wave season, Celebrity Cruises’ sales team took to the road this week, surprising and delighting it’s top 100 most-committed travel partners across the UK and Ireland.

Delivering a variety of bonuses to agents, the incentive campaign saw the top 100 travel partners receive £500 each, plus the opportunity to experience Celebrity Apex or Celebrity Silhouette for a day with a guest, and immerse themselves in Celebrity’s premium offerings, including a sumptuous lunch onboard. In addition, all agents received a £50 bonus for every five new bookings claimed, and new-to-cruise agents received a £25 bonus on their first three bookings.

An important agent programme for Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Moments provides an opportunity for the premium cruise line to thank agents for their hard work and commitment to deliver exceptional results throughout Wave.

The top 100 agents were surprised with in store and virtual visits from the Celebrity Cruises’ sales team to create personal moments of celebration where winners were delighted with their prizes. In addition to the Celebrity Moments incentives, travel partners were able to earn on every booking with potential rewards available on all stateroom categories.

Claire Stirrup, Celebrity Cruises’ Senior Sales Director EMEA celebrated the news: “We are delighted to celebrate the success of our recent Celebrity Moments Winners, and the incredible response that we have received from travel agents across the UK and Ireland.

“No matter their experience in selling cruise, agents have shown us unparalleled levels of support, and deserve to be celebrated! We look forward to welcoming travel partners onboard our ships this summer across Europe, with our extensive ship visit programme and seminars at sea; to inspire and excite them about what’s to come for Celebrity Cruises in 2024 and beyond.”

The countdown is on for travel partners to take advantage of Celebrity Cruises’ ‘Have it All’ campaign and unmissable flight offers ahead of the upcoming summer season in Europe. Agents have until 8th April 2024 for clients to receive up to 75% off the second guest on almost all itineraries sailing until 30th April 2026. Agents can also offer guests incredible deals on flights from just £1 per person, on selected sailings in 2024** from London Gatwick and Manchester, available to book until June 2024.

These tools will aid travel partners to secure more bookings, offering their clients a European summer getaway like no other with six ships, including two Edge Series ships – Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex sailing Europe in 2024.

Guests can choose from exciting itineraries that explore must-see destinations for an elevated European adventure they will never forget. Agents can tempt clients with being one of the first to sail the Mediterranean on the newly Forbes Star Rated ship, Celebrity Ascent, the brand’s newest addition, as she makes her European debut in April 2024 with 7-, 9- and 12-night itineraries, visiting culture-rich cities and uncovering the very best of Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.

With less than eight weeks to go until Celebrity Apex’s highly-anticipated arrival to Southampton; the 2024 summer season will see her homeporting in the UK for the first time.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe like never before, and take in the natural beauty of the Norwegian Fjords, explore the best cities in Scandinavia and the beautiful beaches across the Canary Islands and Portugal.

