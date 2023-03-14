Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club Introduces Eco-Safaris at Lush Slopes of the Highest Peak of Kenya. 

With a keen focus on sustainability, conservation, and supporting the circular economy of the ecosystem, the iconic Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, nestled within the private Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and on the slopes of Mount Kenya, welcomes guests to a set of authentic leisure activities and experiences beyond the car safari – known as the signature track of the Mara region – such as walking, biking and horse riding safaris.



Travellers looking for a genuine getaway are invited to Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, which is situated amid the breath-taking beauty of the Laikipia region. Famous for its ties to Hollywood, the hotel is still a shining example of luxury and authenticity, and it has made it its duty to protect and preserve the unspoiled environment, which is home to a variety of wildlife, lush indigenous woods, and tumbling waterfalls.



Safaris on the slopes of Mount Kenya offer year-round access to the remarkable resilience of nature, and the spectacular Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club estate, spread across 100 acres of carefully manicured gardens, offers a unique blend of comfort and peace.



In addition to offering a range of exhilarating outdoor activities including horseback riding, cycling, and guided walking safaris, this legendary hotel also serves up decadent bush dining experiences in the company of the elusive mountain bongos. Thanks to the collaboration between Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and Kenya Wildlife Services, the site has restored elephants and giraffes, which provide unforgettable experiences for visitors.

Leading the way in conservation efforts, visitors may get up close to observe the mountain bongos in the large reserve and the first-ever sanctuary of its kind in Kenya. Moreover, travellers who wish to assist these incredible conservation efforts can participate in animal adoption programs, which also benefit the welfare of rescued animals and the work of the conservancy.



Visitors are encouraged to plant a tree in the magical Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy or a rose within the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club estate, as a way of helping to restore the slopes of the majestic Mount Kenya, in addition to the fauna that is being cared for, but also create memories about their magical Laikipia trip.



At just a stone’s throw away, the magic of the forest awaits for an exciting adventure guided by expert rangers. Different from the savannah landscape, guests can breathe in the crisp, fresh air as they embark on a thrilling exploration to discover the diverse flora and fauna hidden within this enchanting realm: encountering a variety of magnificent creatures, from the iconic Burchell zebra and powerful African cape buffaloes to the fascinating waterbuck and the endangered mountain bongo.

Prices per night at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club start from 300 USD, B&B in double occupancy, inclusive of taxes.