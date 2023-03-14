First Sod Turned at Site of New Maldron Hotel at Croke Park

The GAA and leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe have cut the first sod marking the commencement of construction on the new €40m Maldron Hotel at Croke Park.

The modern 200-bedroom hotel will accommodate a business centre with five meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, and a bar and restaurant facilities and is expected to open to the public in 2026.

Forming part of the Clonliffe Lands Masterplan, the site is situated at the junction of Clonliffe Road and Jones’s Road, in the grounds of the former Clonliffe College and just 140 metres from Croke Park.

Ireland’s largest hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group – which also owns the Clayton Hotels brand – will run the hotel under its Maldron brand.

Speaking at the sod cutting, Jarlath Burns, GAA President, said: “This is a positive development for the GAA and Croke Park representing an additional offering that will be welcomed by our members and supporters when planning journeys to the stadium. McAleer & Rushe are long term GAA supporters, and the GAA enjoys a positive relationship with them. Dalata is a great Irish company with proven expertise in managing world class hotels. The new hotel will support local employment and will be a positive addition to the locality. Practically, the hotel will also support the growth of our conference activity in the newly repurposed Cusack Stand.”

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, said: “This marks an important milestone in the development of a new, modern flagship hotel at one of Ireland’s most iconic sporting landmarks. Upon completion, the Maldron Hotel Croke Park will offer high-quality guest experience, providing exceptional facilities for visitors. This new hotel in the heart of Dublin will help meet the growing demand for guest accommodation in the city, while also supporting the local economy and community. We are delighted to build upon our long-standing relationships with McAleer & Rushe and the GAA, and we look forward to welcoming our guests in 2026.”

Martin Magee, Managing Director of McAleer & Rushe said: “It was a pleasure to join the GAA President Jarlath Burns to cut the first sod together and celebrate this important milestone with the key stakeholders involved. Having delivered the Croke Park Hotel for the GAA nearly 20 years ago, we are honoured to be once again entrusted by the Association to lead on this new hotel development.

“It is also exciting to mark this important milestone with the Dalata team, with whom we have built a strong and successful partnership across development and construction, delivering over 3,000 hotel bedrooms across Ireland and GB. We look forward to working closely with all partners to ensure the vision for this significant project is realised and engaging actively with the local community throughout construction to contribute positively to the area.”