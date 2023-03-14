Celebrate the Paris Olympics with Ama Waterways

Join AmaWaterways in celebrating the Summer Games in Paris with incredible prizes up for grabs when you book any 2024, 2025, or 2026 France sailing during the Summer Games (26 July – 8 Sep 2024).

Every booking will be entered into a random draw to be in with the chance of winning either a Gold, Silver or Bronze prize as detailed below. More bookings mean more entries!

GOLD – Win a complimentary cruise for two

SILVER – Win a case of premium French wine

BRONZE – Win a €50 One4All/ £50 Love2Shop Voucher

View AmaWaterways French Itineraries here

But this is not your only opportunity to win… If your agency makes the most French bookings during this period, you’ll win a night out to celebrate (up to the value of €250/£250). The lucky winners will be announced on a live draw on 12th September on AmaWaterways Irish Agents Facebook Group.

Train for AmaWaterways incentive by joining them on the 25th July at 10am for a Discover France – Summer Games in Paris Special webinar. Katrina and the team will uncover their wonderful French River Cruises and provide agents with a suite of marketing collateral to support you in the selling and promoting of this spectacular country!

AmaWaterways new Travel Agent WhatsApp Channel features the latest news, offers and incentives straight to your phone – so you’ll be the first to hear! All you need to do is click this link.