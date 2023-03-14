fbpx
Celebrate the Paris Olympics with Ama Waterways

Join AmaWaterways in celebrating the Summer Games in Paris with incredible prizes up for grabs when you book any 2024, 2025, or 2026 France sailing during the Summer Games (26 July – 8 Sep 2024).

Every booking will be entered into a random draw to be in with the chance of winning either a Gold, Silver or Bronze prize as detailed below. More bookings mean more entries!

  • GOLD – Win a complimentary cruise for two
  • SILVER – Win a case of premium French wine
  • BRONZE – Win a €50 One4All/ £50 Love2Shop Voucher
View AmaWaterways French Itineraries here

But this is not your only opportunity to win… If your agency makes the most French bookings during this period, you’ll win a night out to celebrate (up to the value of €250/£250). The lucky winners will be announced on a live draw on 12th September on AmaWaterways Irish Agents Facebook Group.

Train for AmaWaterways incentive by joining them on the 25th July at 10am for a Discover France – Summer Games in Paris Special webinar. Katrina and the team will uncover their wonderful French River Cruises and provide agents with a suite of marketing collateral to support you in the selling and promoting of this spectacular country!

AmaWaterways new Travel Agent WhatsApp Channel features the latest news, offers and incentives straight to your phone – so you’ll be the first to hear! All you need to do is click this link.

Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
