Explora Journeys to Preview EXPLORA II Style at Milan Design Week

Explora Journeys is collaborating with Archiproducts, the leading digital platform for design, during Fuorisalone – otherwise known as Milan Design Week – from 16 to 21 April, where the cruise line will preview the style on offer on its new EXPLORA II ship.

The two brands will present an immersive brand and design installation transporting visitors into a dimension of well-being and connection with themselves, the surrounding spaces and others.

The exhibition will present a bespoke collection by Unopiù for Explora Journeys, which is the luxury ocean cruise line of MSC Group. Unopiù is one of the finest Italian furniture manufacturers and an international benchmark in the production and distribution of designer furniture and outdoor accessories.

“The captivating installation along via Tortona invites visitors to experience an ocean inspired deck furnished with the Unopiù Davos collection by Matteo Nunziati, that will be featured exclusively onboard the luxury lifestyle brand’s upcoming second ship, EXPLORA II,” said Explora Journeys.

The installation at the Archiproducts showroom in via Tortona 31 is open for the public from 16 to 21 April, from 10:00 to 20:00.

EXPLORA II will embark on her maiden journey on August 11, 2024 from Barcelona/Spain to Civitavecchia/Italy. On the 8-night inaugural sailing, the ship will also call the ports of Ibiza, Marseille, Genoa, Portofino, Monte Carlo and Porto Santo Stefano.