Explora Journeys Outlines Sustainable Credentials of New ‘EXPLORA II’ Ship

Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has listed the sustainable and climate friendly credentials of new ship EXPLORA II, on the back of the ship successfully completing its sea trials ahead of her maiden voyage later this summer.
The MSC-owned luxury cruise operator said: “Explora Journeys is committed to building ships for tomorrow, utilising today’s latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available.”
EXPLORA II Sustainability Credentials:
- Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System: Reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by 90%.
- Advanced wastewater treatment system: Complies with the most stringent standards on the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO’s) MEPC 227(64) Resolution – the so-called ‘Baltic Standard’
- Ballast water treatment system: US Coast Guard Approved with UV treatment to prevent the introduction of invasive species in the marine environment through ballast water discharges, in compliance with IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention
- Shore-to-ship power connectivity: Allows the ship to minimise engine use at ports where shore-to-ship power infrastructure is available
- State-of-the-art recycling and solid waste management: Comprehensive systems to reduce, recycle and reuse all waste aspects on board
- RINA Dolphin certified underwater noise reduction with hull and engine room designs that minimises acoustic sound impact, reducing their potential effects on marine fauna, most particularly on marine mammals in the surrounding waters.
- Innovative hull design and optimised hydrodynamics – minimises resistance through the water
- Trim optimisation – a software application to monitor and optimise trim, the ship’s stability, in real-time. This technology supports ship officers to keep the vessel’s trim optimised to reduce fuel consumption and optimise performance
- Anti-fouling paint – hulls are coated with special environmentally friendly paints which impede the growth of barnacles, algae and marine organisms in order to reduce drag significantly.
- Smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) – Automated energy recovery loops that redistribute heat and cold to reduce demand
- LED lighting – high-efficiency appliances controlled by smart management systems to enhance further energy saving