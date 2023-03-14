Explora Journeys Outlines Sustainable Credentials of New ‘EXPLORA II’ Ship

Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has listed the sustainable and climate friendly credentials of new ship EXPLORA II, on the back of the ship successfully completing its sea trials ahead of her maiden voyage later this summer.

The MSC-owned luxury cruise operator said: “Explora Journeys is committed to building ships for tomorrow, utilising today’s latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available.”

EXPLORA II Sustainability Credentials: