Dublin Ranked High in List of Best European ‘Art Tourism’ Destinations

Dublin has been ranked 11th in a new survey of the best European cities for art lovers and art tourism.

Art tourism – or creative tourism – is rapidly growing as a reason to travel; whether it be for small groups, solo travellers or day trips.

The new survey, by global ecommerce platform Ubuy, shows Dublin in 11th place out of 20 major European cities for art tourism – based on number of galleries, number of free entry galleries, number of historical monuments and statues and level of street art.

London and Paris were ranked joint top in the list, with Prague, Berlin and Amsterdam filling out the top five. Dublin ranked just below Madrid and outranked the likes of Brussels, Minsk, Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Speaking on the report, Faizan Khan at Ubuy said: “We really enjoyed putting together this research on the best places to see art in Europe. It was important to us to include street art and public art like statues as well as more traditional gallery spaces – it’s a totally different way of seeing art, when you explore the city looking for it, taking in all the sights as you go by! And when the city itself is your canvas you can play with size and scale a lot more.

“There are also lots of amazing pieces of street art by artists whose work you might not be able to find in galleries, although there are definitely a lot of artists who have crossover appeal like Bansky and the Portuguese street artist Vhils. Vhils’ outdoor work involves chiselling huge portraits into walls, but you can also find his work on display in galleries around the world as he’s become more popular.”