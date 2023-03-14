MSC Unveils ‘Unprecedented’ Family Entertainment Offering for MSC World America

MSC Cruises has said its latest World Class ship, MSC World America, will redefine family cruising with unprecedented spaces and activities when she enters service in April 2025, including new programmes and facilities developed in partnership with the LEGO Group.

The cruise line previously announced that its ultramodern new flagship will feature seven distinct districts, each bringing together a range of tailored experiences, with Family Aventura becoming the go-to destination for kids and families around the clock.

MSC World Europa, Mini Club

Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham, said: “We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our smallest guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialise and explore with amazing spaces and programmes that have to be seen to be believed.”

Senior Manager Youth Entertainment, Matteo Mancini, said: “We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering. We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!”

MSC World Europa, Teen Club

New Activity Offerings:

NEW LEGO® PARADE: For the first time in the cruise industry, MSC World America will host a LEGO® parade with LEGO® walkabouts designed to entertain children of all ages. The parade will march through the ship from Family Aventura to the World Promenade once per cruise.

NEW LEGO® FAMILY ZONE: Family Aventura will also see a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts called LEGO® Family Zone. Here, parents and children can play together, and LEGO® fans of all ages can unleash their creativity from morning to evening.

NEW LEGO® GAME SHOW: MSC World America will offer a LEGO® Family Game Show for the first time in the cruise industry. During each cruise, families will have the opportunity to come together for an exhilarating team challenge, where parents and children can compete as true Master Builders on board. The competition will feature timed challenges, colourful bricks, and unexpected twists, all culminating in determining the ultimate winner. LEGO® fans of all ages won’t want to miss this exciting activity.

NEW BOXES FAMILY GAME SHOW: Families will get the chance to compete in “Boxes”, a new fun-filled family game show where each mystery box will contain a blind challenge to overcome to win prizes.

NEW DOREMIX FAMILY DISCO: For dance competition fans, a new version of the Doremix Family Disco will arrive for the first time with new technology and must-see visuals. Parents and children will dance together to win the title of best dancers of the night on the global hits of the moment and original MSC Cruises songs for children.

NEW HIGH-TECH EXPERIENCES: Specifically created for teenagers, Star Shooters, an adventure course in the Sportplex, tasks participants with hitting a target to secure points for ultimate victory while Virtual Reality at Luna Park will give guests access to the latest VR technology experiences, to transport them to other worlds from the MSC World America.

NEW LARGEST EVER DOREMILAND: MSC World America will feature the largest, most action-packed Doremiland kids’ area in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, spanning more than 1,000 sqm. Home to seven rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old, it will also be the most technological kids area of the fleet with the latest tech consoles on the market, sound and light effects. Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco® – the leading global baby brand and a long-term MSC Cruises partner. Exclusively on MSC World America, the popularKids’ Clubs will be open all day, from 9am until midnight for the duration of each voyage.

NEW THE HABOUR: At the heart of the Family Aventura district lies The Harbour, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, indulge in delicious bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers an exhilarating high ropes course, a thrilling new state-of-the-art Cliffhanger attraction, the only over-water swing ride at sea, a family dwelling area, and a playground modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. More details of The Harbour will be revealed soon.

MSC World Europa, Baby Club Chicco

Popular MSC Cruises favorites returning to MSC World America include:

SPORTPLEX: In the Sportplex, guests will find a spacious and dynamic gaming space equipped with everything from basketball and tennis courts to interactive game shows and even bumper cars and roller skating. There will be a dedicated sports programme on offer, which includes an evolution of Football, Basketball, Zorb ball sessions, Pickleball, and Hoverboards. Here, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the popular The Drone Academy – a lively and high-tech drone relay race that will come to life at night through fluo effects and glowing drones.

Guinness World Record Family Quiz: Families can try to bet on the world’s most incredible records and try to top them, creating memories to last a lifetime.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: a new generation of cooks will have the opportunity to compete in a kids’ cooking competition, where the most talented and creative will be elected each week.