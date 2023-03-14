German Travel Writers Shine Light on Donegal

Five journalists from Germany, representing a national radio station as well as various print and online publications – with a combined audience of 1.3 million people – have been exploring Donegal, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group has been following an action-packed itinerary to discover some of the many fantastic activities and experiences that Donegal has to offer, including hikes of Mount Errigal and Slieve League and visits to Glencolmcille Folk Village, Eddie Doherty’s Handwoven Tweeds, Glenveagh National Park, Fanad Lighthouse and Fort Dunree. The journalists also enjoyed a walk to Glenevin Waterfall and a tour along Malin Head with Wild Alpaca Way.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said:“We were delighted to invite this group of German journalists to explore Donegal. There really is no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Through the articles and content they produce and share, the journalists will inspire their audiences to come and experience Donegal, our beautiful scenery and activities for themselves.

“With walks, trails and hikes to suit every ability, we’re highlighting to prospective German visitors that one of the best ways to truly appreciate our spectacular scenery is to explore it on foot. We’re reminding them that walking and hiking in Donegal allows them take in the sights, sounds and landscapes at their own pace. They can take their pick from our Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, national parks and coastal trails, or our historical sites.”