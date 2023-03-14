Atlantis Dubai Appoints David Hasselhoff as ‘Head Lifeguard’ for Aquaventure World Launch

Atlantis Dubai has appointed David Hasselhoff as Head Lifeguard to introduce Aquaventure World, an aquatic theme park that offers guests a chance to dive into an array of legendary adventures.

The Hoff is bringing back his iconic Baywatch lifeguard character to introduce Aquaventure World as one destination encompassing a host of incredible experiences.

More than just the world’s largest waterpark as verified by Guinness World Records, guests can choose their own legendary adventure from taking on record-breaking slides to adrenaline-filled watersports to encountering 65,000 animals in The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

They can also relax on more than 1km of private beach, swim with dolphins at Dolphin Bay or soar above the Palm in the Dubai Balloon – every visit is unique to each guest.



To celebrate, Aquaventure World has also announced two new day passes, Super and Adventure, and three new Annual Passes (Bronze Trident, Silver Trident, and Gold Trident), offering a wide selection of activities for both day visitors and year-round thrill-seekers.