Splendid Spaces Onboard Sun Princess from The Sanctuary to The Piazza

Sun Princess is the latest in Princess Cruises’ fleet of luxury ships. ITTN’s Shane Cullen joined members of the Irish travel trade on a fam hosted by Rebecca Kelly (Senior Manager, Sales Princess Cruises UK & Europe).

Onboard were Cathy Burke (Travel Counsellors), Dominic & Bernie Burke (Travel Centres), Mark Clifford (O’Hanrahan Travel), Dawn Conway (Cassidy Travel), Paul Hackett (Click&Go), Alan Lynch (Travel Escapes), Mary McKenna (The Travel Suite), Carol Anne O’Neill (Worldchoice Ireland) and Deirdre Sweeny (Sunway Holidays).

The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary is an exclusive wellness area onboard Sun Princess. This is an adults-only area on the top deck. It has a luxury spa feel with plush lounge furniture, soothing music, refreshing beverages and a private pool. You can even book an open-air massage in a private cabana. This is a stunning area with a chilled-out vibe, excellent service and spectacular views.

On Sun Princess, The Sanctuary can be booked for US$79 for a full-day admittance (for a port day) increasing to US$99 for a full-day admittance (for a day at sea).

The Dome

The Dome onboard Sun Princess is, as the name suggests, a glass-enclosed dome. This split-level space serves a multitude of functions. It is a pool and lounge area by day and a stage for shows by starlight. I truly enjoyed sitting back and sipping a chilled drink while listening to the sounds of soothing live music (violinists one day and guitarists the next, all equally accomplished musicians). It proved an idyllic spot to unwind and soak up the sun’s rays. Even if it is rainy, this spot is enclosed meaning you can still lounge by the pool regardless of the weather.

By night, it will feature acrobatic performances which were created in partnership with the renowned Cirque Éloize.

The Piazza

The multi-storey atrium is home to restaurants, bars, shops and live entertainment. This is the beating heart of the ship. It is alive and energetic and comes into its own in the evening. This is where everyone congregates with a party atmosphere ensuring a night’s festivities start with a bang.

At The Piazza, try a delicious pastry at Coffee Currents alongside some excellent coffee. Across the Piazza is Bellini’s Cocktail Bar which is a great spot to meet for a glass of bubbly.

For a cosier cocktail, check out Crooners which has a more vintage feel. This has a pianist singing the likes of Sinatra and a few sparkles would not be out of place on any given evening. The martini cocktails came highly recommended and this place proved very popular with the Irish travel trade.

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
