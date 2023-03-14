TSN Roadshows Start with a Bang; Head on to Navan, Cork and Waterford

The Travel Suppliers Network (TSN) Roadshow moves onwards to Navan, Co Meath, tonight (March 21).

The events are getting bigger and better each year and in the past week, TSN witnessed superb turnouts for its first three roadshows of this year – in Limerick, Ballinasloe, and Dundalk.

After Navan, there is a small break, before the roadshows finish up in Munster with stop-offs in Cork and Waterford.

Already, this latest run of roadshows has seen fantastic prizes given away – including StenaLine ferry crossings (with one of these up for grabs at every TSN event), drinks hampers, €100 All4One gift vouchers and bottles of Champagne.

TSN has also announced its Grand Prize for 2024 – a trip for two to the Maldives, courtesy of Island Marketing, Etihad, and the rest of the Travel Suppliers Network. This is a spectacular prize, but you have to be at an event to win it.

The draw for the grand prize will take place at the last TSN Roadshow in Waterford in May.

The Travel Suppliers Network comprises of Accident & General, Sunway, Ponant, Paul Gauguin Cruises, Etihad Airways, Stena Line, Nebo Tours, Royal Caribbean, JMG Cruises and Stuba.

TSN 2024 Roadshows: