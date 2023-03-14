fbpx
Travel News

Ryanair Reveals its Most Popular Easter 2024 Destinations

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has unveiled its most popular destinations for this year’s Easter holidays, based on the booking choices of the 3.5 million passengers set to fly with the airline over the upcoming holiday period.

Ryanair Tenerife flights

Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands; Valencia on Spain’s east coast, and the southern French city of Marseilles are currently topping its bookings list.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications Jade Kirwan said: “Easter is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to book a low fare Ryanair flight and make your Easter break ‘egg-stra’ special this year. With over 3.5 million passengers due to fly with Ryanair this Easter, we’ve revealed our top Easter 2024 destinations to help inspire your Easter holiday plans, whether looking to soak up some early summer sun, explore a new town or city, or simply enjoy some quality time making memories with family and friends, Ryanair offers the lowest fares and greatest choice of destinations in Europe.”

