Experience Kissimmee: A Night of Travel Trade Delight in Dublin

Experience Kissimmee treated members of the travel trade to an informative, yet fun evening at the stunning Farrier & Draper on Dublin’s South William Street, last night. The event was organised by Jo Piani, Director of Luna PR & Representation, and Tony Lane, Director of Woodstock Communications, and was also attended by some of Experience Kissimmee’s partners ranging from accommodation providers to attractions in the area.

Kissimmee has long been a favourite of Irish holiday makers, offering incredible value for money for those visiting the Orlando area, but the event ensured members of the trade were well informed of the other attractions in Kissimmee, to offer their customers.

There were some amazing prizes up for grabs on the night, which saw Marble City Travel’s Gillian Purser win a 2 night stay at the Melia Celebration, 2 tickets to an evening show/ sports event and an exclusive shopping discount book. Tropical Sky’s Rachel Mcanaspie took home the second runner up prize of a 2 night stay at the Embassy Suites sunset walk, 2 tickets to a local theme park, 2 tickets to an evening show/ sports event and an exclusive shopping discount book. Winner of the grand prize of return flights for 2 with Aer Lingus, a 5 night stay at a luxury villa and tickets to Gatorland, Wild Florida, Dezerland and the Museum of Illusions went to Best4Travel’s own Elaine Massey!

Now let’s take a quick look at some of the fantastic accommodation and attraction providers on offer in Kissimmee…

Wild Florida

Wild Florida is located just 45 minutes from Walt Disney World Resort and offers guests everything from airboat tours of the Florida Everglades, an exhilarating gator park with more than 200 native and exotic animals , and a scenic drive-thru safari in 170 acres of untouched landscape in your own car.

For more information, check out www.wildfloridairboats.com or reach out to PJ at [email protected].

Nord Holidays

Nord Holidays offer vacation rentals and condos that can accommodate everyone from couples, families and even larger family reunions and are located just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios and SeaWorld Orlando, making them a great option for Irish holidaymakers to Orlando and Kissimmee. Their reservations team are available 24/7 and can be reached at [email protected].

For more, visit www.nordholidays.com or reach out to Emily directly on [email protected]

Meliá Orlando Celebration

Melia Orlando Celebration is located a short 4.5km from Disney World and offers transfers to and from the theme parks to guests. Offering 289 spacious hotel rooms, as well as one and two-bedroom apartment-style suites with fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies and views of the 360 infinity pool, making Melia Orlando Celebration a fantastic option for those visiting the Orlando and Kissimmee area.

To read more, visit www.melia.com or reach out to Carey at [email protected]

Gatorland

Gatorland opened its doors over 70 years ago in 1949, making it one of Florida’s oldest and longest running attractions. Visitors can enjoy alligators and crocodiles encouters, capybara encounter, nature walks, a petting zoo, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Gatorland also plays home to the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure for those seeking adventure!

Check out www.gatorland.com for the full list of attractions available or contact Sandy at [email protected]

Bonotel

Since 1990, Bonotel has established themselves as a renowned luxury specialist, offering accommodation ranging from deluxe hotels and resorts, upscale boutique properties, and one-of-a-kind experiences throughout North America. Accommodation, group and incentive arrangements, as well as many other luxury and custom VIP services are available through Bonotel.

For more, check out www.bonotel.com or reach out to [email protected]

Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions takes visitors into the fascinating world of optical illusions with over 55 exhibits that are sure to delight the whole family. This immersive experience offers holidaymakers something a little different to the usual Orlando offerings and is certainly one not to be missed!

For more, visit www.moiorlando.com or email [email protected]

Dezerland

Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios, Dezerland Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with 19 exciting activities on offer, including an Auto Museum collection including world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia, an indoor Karting track, a video arcade with over 300 games, laser tag maze and virtual reality, a trampoline park, bowling and bumper cars, axe throwing, glow in the dark mini golf, a move theatre and lots of shopping and dining options to keep the whole family entertained!

Read more at www.dezerlandpark.com or reach out to Soren at [email protected]

Rentyl Resorts

Rently Resorts offer holidaymakers an extensive collection of stunning properties which can accommodate all group sizes, offerings guests private pools, kitchen, parking, a home theatre room, but with the added amenities and services of daily housekeeping, 24-hour concierge, onsite restaurants and bars and water parks, sports fields and facilities, and in-home chef and spa services.

For more, check out www.rentylresorts.com or contact Suzy at [email protected]