Disney Cruise Line Reveals Themes, Details of Next Ship, ‘Disney Destiny’

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the first details about its next ship, to be called the Disney Destiny.

The details were revealed as it reached a new construction milestone, this week, with a keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The design theme of the Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will be “Heroes and Villains,” drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike – including those from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios stories like “The Lion King,” “Hercules” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” – within the spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage.

Disney also unveiled brand-new filigree artwork for the bow of the Disney Destiny, continuing a beloved Disney Cruise Line design tradition. The illustration depicts Minnie Mouse striking a valiant pose in a heroic ensemble, her cape waving majestically in the sea breeze as she boldly leads guests toward their vacation destinies.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

The Disney Destiny is scheduled for delivery in 2025 as part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore, and the new island destination in The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.