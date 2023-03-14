Finnair Marks 100th Anniversary of Maiden Flight

Finnair has marked its 100th anniversary of flying.

While Finland’s national flag carrier turned 100, as an airline and company, last November, its first actual flight – from Helsinki to Estonia’s capital Tallinn – took off on March 20 1924.

Finnair was founded, as Aero O/Y, on November 1, 1923; but first flew the following March via a Junkers F 13 D-335 Regenpfeifer carrying 4 passengers, cargo and mail to Estonia.

The Helsinki to Tallinn route remains integral to Finnair’s network, with up to 10 daily flights operating between the two capitals.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair European Market Director, said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 100 years since our first flight took off from Helsinki, bound for Tallinn, Estonia.

“Estonia is an incredibly important market for Finnair, so it is great to be marking both a century since Finnair’s first-ever commercial flight and also 100 years of serving the Baltics – an increasingly popular market for those travelling from the UK and Ireland.”

The anniversary comes just days ahead of Finnair’s relaunch of direct flights between Helsinki and Tartu – Estonia’s second city and a European Capital of Culture 2024.