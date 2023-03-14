It’s Competition Time – Week 3 of Winning

It’s time to win again!

The competition is heating up and we hope you’re enjoying our new Weekly TNT on Saturday! Our weekly competition – EXCLUSIVE TO AGENTS – allows you to win lots of prizes like gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, basically lots of fun things and then once a month we will have one mega prize!

Every entry to the weekly competition will go into the big draw at the end of the month giving you the chance to win a River Cruise for 2 people this summer with TravelMarvel 4* Premium River Cruise.

Congratulations to Rachel McAnaspie from Tropical Sky, who won a takeaway voucher this week. Enjoy your takeaway Rachel, email [email protected] who will organise this prize for you.

Now time for week three of our competition and this week it’s shopping time. We’re giving away a €100 One4All voucher.

To enter simply fill in the form below! Best of Luck!

