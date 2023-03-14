fbpx
SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsIt's Competition Time - Week 3 of Winning
Competitions

It’s Competition Time – Week 3 of Winning

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s time to win again!

The competition is heating up and we hope you’re enjoying our new Weekly TNT on Saturday! Our weekly competition – EXCLUSIVE TO AGENTS – allows you to win lots of prizes like gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, basically lots of fun things and then once a month we will have one mega prize!

Every entry to the weekly competition will go into the big draw at the end of the month giving you the chance to win a River Cruise for 2 people this summer with TravelMarvel 4* Premium River Cruise.

Congratulations to Rachel McAnaspie from Tropical Sky, who won a takeaway voucher this week. Enjoy your takeaway Rachel, email [email protected] who will organise this prize for you.

Now time for week three of our competition and this week it’s shopping time. We’re giving away a €100 One4All voucher.

To enter simply fill in the form below! Best of Luck!

ITTN & Travelmarvel Week 3
Name
Name
First
Last
Question: What is the name of the Travelmarvel Danube Itinerary? 
*Information you provide when registering will be shared with the account owner and host and can be used and shared by them in accordance with their Terms and Privacy Policy.

For bonus entries, comment on our Facebook or InstagramThreads or TikTok page. We will announce the winner next Saturday and announce the next competition

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Broadway & The Metropolitan Opera with ITTN & NYC Tourism + Conventions

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie