Weekly Competition Time with ITTN

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s that time of week again to win a prize with ITTN. This competition is  – exclusive to agents – and gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Gerald Rowland from Kilkelly Travel, you correctly answered this weeks question ‘What is the weekly segment called where we interview Travel Agents?’ The answer of course is ITTN Talks!

Gerald you have won €100 One4All Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week we have another €100 One4All Voucher to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

What holiday was celebrated in the United States this week?
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
