Weekly Competition with ITTN

By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Happy Saturday! It’s time for another weekly competition with ITTN.

You know the drill, this competition is exclusive to travel agents and gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

This week we’ve another winner from Kilkelly Travel, congratulations to Ella Coleman who correctly answered the question ‘What holiday was celebrated in the United States this week?’, which of course the answer was Independence Day.

Congrats Ella, you’ve won €100 One4All Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week, we have a €100 restaurant voucher to give away. To enter simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

ITTN Weekly Competition
What date is the ITTN Awards 2024?
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
ITTN Sponsors TPG & Irish Ferries Day Trip To Wales

