Little Museum of Dublin Lands €600,000 in Government Funding

The Little Museum of Dublin, on St Stephen’s Green, has been awarded Government funding of €600,000, which will pay for the completion of the curation and interpretation phase of the museum’s redevelopment project.

The Little Museum of Dublin is commencing a capital project in 2024, which is part-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, along with Fáilte Ireland and the Museum.

This project involves building upgrades to improve the visitor experience and to provide universal access throughout the public spaces within the building.

The museum has also secured funding from Fáilte Ireland to undertake capital works to the building and is working with distinguished conservation architects to realise this ambitious project.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said: “The redevelopment and expansion at the Little Museum of Dublin is a tremendous project that will greatly enhance the offering at this important cultural facility in Dublin’s City Centre. The Little Museum, through its presentations and programmes, provides engaging insights in relation to the city and people of Dublin.

“The Little Museum makes a very significant contribution to the development and promotion of Ireland’s cultural tourism offering, to the delight of both the domestic and foreign tourist. I wish all those involved every success; and I hope that the public will enjoy this wonderful facility when it has been completed and opened in the coming months.”

The entire project comprises enhancements to the building along with the curation, interpretation, and installation of the expanded museum experience. The museum will feature new elements including a space for a dedicated youth education centre, a visitor welcome reception and upgraded exhibitions about Dublin.