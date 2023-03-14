Luxury Florida Retreat Amelia Island to Exhibit at Holiday World Show Dublin

Luxury US destination Amelia Island is set to exhibit at the Holiday World Show Dublin, which takes place at RDS Simmonscourt from January 26-28.

Its representatives will be on stand H4/H5 at the Holiday World Show in the RDS.

Amelia Island is a luxury island destination located just off the Florida coast.

A 3-hour drive from Orlando Airport, Amelia Island is a barrier island full of long beaches and clear water off the north-east coast of Florida. It is a luxury location with upscale resorts and world-class spas, along with exclusive dining options and championship-grade golf courses. The island is home to Fernandina Beach, once a vibrant Victorian seaport village, and now a charming downtown district of eclectic shops, attractions and eateries.

The island has no chain hotels, but instead features a myriad of small, beautiful antebellum style hotels and lodgings.

The Holiday World Show Dublin will give attendees the chance to meet more than 1,000 travel professionals from 50 countries, face to face, to plan their dream holiday and take advantage of show-only specials and deals.