Brittany Ferries more than doubled its number of passengers travelling between Ireland and Spain, last year, new figures from the ferry company show.

The surge in volumes followed the re-scheduling of the company’s newest cruise ferry Salamanca on the Rosslare-Bilbao route. It’s also just 5 years since the first-ever seaborne link connecting Ireland with Spain was opened.

In total 57,000 passengers made the voyage across the Irish Sea and Bay of Biscay, a 116% increase compared with 2022.