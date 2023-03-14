ITIC Announces Date and Venue for 2024 Annual Conference

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) – the chief representative and lobby group for the Irish inbound tourism industry – has announced that it will hold its 2024 Annual Conference on Wednesday, September 24.

The event will be held at the new Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Announcing the news on X, ITIC chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said: “As in previous years, the ITIC conference will have high-level speakers, engaging content and look at the strategic opportunities and challenges facing our industry now and in the years ahead.”