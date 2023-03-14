fbpx
ITIC Announces Date and Venue for 2024 Annual Conference

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) – the chief representative and lobby group for the Irish inbound tourism industry – has announced that it will hold its 2024 Annual Conference on Wednesday, September 24.

The event will be held at the new Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Announcing the news on X, ITIC chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said: “As in previous years, the ITIC conference will have high-level speakers, engaging content and look at the strategic opportunities and challenges facing our industry now and in the years ahead.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
