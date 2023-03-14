fbpx
Competitions

It’s Competition Time – Week 2 Competition

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s time to win again!

We’ve had a fantastic response to our new weekly competition – EXCLUSIVE TO AGENTS – where you can win lots of prizes like gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, basically lots of fun things and then once a month we will have one mega prize!

Every entry to the weekly competition will go into the big draw at the end of the month giving you the chance to win a River Cruise for 2 people this summer with TravelMarvel 4* Premium River Cruise.

Congratulations to Kellie Fitzsimons who has won 2 VIP tickets to Taste of Dublin on the 13-16 June in Dublin’s Merrion Square. You can email [email protected] to organise your tickets.

This week, Travelmarvel is giving away a takeaway voucher. Who doesn’t love curling up with a takeaway? To enter, fill in the form below.

Question: What is the newest Travelmarvel ship called?
Hint: Check out this page to help with the answer.

