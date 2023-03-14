Viking Unveils 2024 European River Cruise Itineraries; Unveils New Nile Cruise Boat for Egypt

Viking has welcomed the start of the 2024 river season in Europe by unveiling its new itineraries.

The company will sail along the Rhine, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Moselle and Elbe rivers.

“With its rich history, culture and scenic regions that are best explored by river, Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As more curious travellers become familiar with river voyages as a seamless method for exploring, we are pleased to begin a new season on Europe’s iconic waterways.”

Viking’s winter 2024 season will include its 8-day Rhine Getaway package, which sails from Amsterdam to Basel; the Danube Waltz going from Budapest to Passau; Portugal’s River of Gold, taking in 10 days from Lisbon to Porto; Grand European Tour over 15 days from Budapest to Amsterdam; and Danube, Rhine and Seine Christmas cruises.

Additionally, Viking has unveiled its newest ship – the 82-passenger Viking Hathor, which will serve its Nile River cruises through Egypt.