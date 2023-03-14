Celebrity Cruises Launches Spring Sale Ahead of ‘Celebrity Ascent’ European Debut

Celebrity Cruises has launched a Spring sale – offering discounts of up to 75% off a second guest; and third and fourth guest pricing starting from €129; along with limited time €1 flight packages.

With the new Celebrity Ascent ship set to grace Europe’s shores for the first time this April, Celebrity Cruises is inviting all travellers to embark.

According to Celebrity: “Travellers looking to take advantage of this offer should act fast and book before April 8th, 2024, and sail between now and April 30th, 2026; third and fourth guests will only need to cover port fees and local government taxes. Prices begin at just €129 for three out of your four guests, for sailings across captivating destinations such as the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords, North America, and beyond. It’s an opportunity not to be missed.

“Additionally, the cruise line is offering €1 flight packages on selected dates for 2024, only available when booking before the 3rd of June. Take advantage of this deal departing from major airports including London Gatwick, Manchester Airport, and Dublin Airport. Seats are extremely limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Act quickly to secure your spot and avoid missing out.”