Travel News

Lufthansa to Struggle to Break Even this Year

By Geoff Percival
Lufthansa’s financial woes have continued, with the German airline giant admitting it is “becoming increasingly challenging for Lufthansa Airlines to break even for the full year” after seeing its first-half losses swell.

Lufthansa said it made a profit of €213m in the second quarter of this year. That was down by around €300m on the same 3-month period last year and led to the carrier recording a loss of €427m for the first half of the year, compared to a first-half loss, last year, of €149m.

The airline said a decline in yields in all traffic regions – especially Asia – had a negative impact on its first half performance.

On a group-wide basis, Lufthansa Group – which also includes SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Edelweiss and Eurowings – said it expects full-year earnings of around €1.4bn-€1.8bn – which is down from its previous guidance of around €2.2bn.

The group’s other airlines – apart from Lufthansa – have performed well this year.

