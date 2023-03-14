Cork Airport Celebrates Grand Opening Of New ‘Roasted Notes’ Café & Wine Bar

Roasted Notes, a new café and wine bar operated by KSG has opened at Cork Airport in advance of the peak summer holiday months of July and August.

The new premium specialty coffee and wine bar was officially opened by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless TD in the company of Michael Gleeson, KSG CEO, Kenny Jacobs, daa CEO and Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport Managing Director, and other invited guests.

Open daily at 04:00 and located in the Departures lounge, Roasted Notes is dedicated to providing the best coffee experience at Cork Airport. Uniquely positioned between gates 4 and 5, the new café offers sweeping panoramic views of the runway. Along with carefully sourced and quality roasted coffee, passengers can look forward to enjoying freshly baked sweet treats, a selection of grab-and-go sandwiches and savoury snacks, including charcuterie and cheese plates. To complement the variety of tasty foods available to order, Roasted Notes will offer a vast range of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, with an array of red, white, and sparkling wines, draught beers, spirits, and cocktails.

Michael Gleeson, CEO at KSG said: “KSG are delighted to have partnered with Cork Airport on this exciting project and we look forward to welcoming passengers to our new Speciality Coffee House which is located airside at Cork Airport. We are showcasing our coffee roasting capability in Roasted Notes, aligned with an excellent bakery range, sandwiches and salads in a quick service format for passengers.”

Liam Noone, Head of Munster Operations at KSG said: “We are thrilled to introduce this specialty coffee dining concept to Cork Airport. This opening represents a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the dining experience for all travellers passing through Cork Airport. Our exceptional team is looking forward to welcoming you on your next trip.”

Victoria Dennehy, Commercial Business Development Specialist at Cork Airport said: “Cork Airport is thrilled to work with KSG in delivering the new “Roasted Notes” café and wine bar. Opening at a busy time of year, I know our passengers will really enjoy this new food and beverage experience with delicious coffee, freshly baked treats, sandwiches, and a wide selection of drinks. With comfortable and spacious seating overlooking the runway, I am confident that the Roasted Notes café and wine bar will enhance the overall passenger experience immeasurably.”