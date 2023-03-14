ITTN Sponsors TPG & Irish Ferries Day Trip To Wales

ITTN, Ireland’s leading trade publication, is delighted to be sponsoring the Travel Partners Group Day Trip to Wales with Irish Ferries on Saturday, 13 July.

This exciting day trip is exclusively for the Irish travel trade and will be onboard the M.V. Ulysses. This collaboration underscores ITTN’s commitment to the Irish travel trade, building on connections and enriching the relationship between the publication and Irish travel agents.

Attendees of this exciting annual excursion will have the opportunity to visit the renowned Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch railway station and visitor attraction. Known for its famously long name, this destination offers a blend of cultural charm and historical significance, making it a memorable highlight of the trip.

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche will be onboard the M.V Ulysses to capture the fun and answer any questions or take suggestions and comments from members of the travel trade. Stay tuned for more on this great day out!