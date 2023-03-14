Watch Back: ITTN Exclusive Webinar With Ras Al Khaimah

This morning, ITTN’s Carrie Day was joined by Emma Charlesworth of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority to bring members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade an informative and engaging webinar on all aspects of travel to Ras Al Khaimah.

In the short presentation, Emma speaks about the various hotels on offer, as well as planned development, in the RAK region and the numerous exhilarating attractions and excursions visitors can look forward to such as Hot Air Balloon rides, dune bashing and walking and hiking in the mountains!

Congratulations to Nichola Burns (Discover Travel) who was the lucky winner of a 3 night stay at the Anantara Mina Al Arab on a B&B basis, courtesy of our friends at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority!

Watch back the webinar below

To promote this emerging destination, you can find images and videos to download in the links below:

For more on Ras Al Khaimah, check out this OTT training course: https://www.onlinetraveltraining.com/free-courses/providers/ras-al-khaimah

For any questions or queries, contact Emma on [email protected]

Next Up on ITTN Webinar Presents