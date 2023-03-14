fbpx
Caribbean Island of Aruba Introduces $20 Sustainability Entry Fee for Air Visitors

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Anyone travelling to the Caribbean island nation of Aruba, by air, will need to pay a $20 per person ‘sustainability fee’ in order to gain access to the idyllic country.

The fee is only applicable to those flying into the country, as opposed to coming by boat and also excludes children under the age of 8, anyone visiting the island for less than 24 hours, cruise ship passengers and repeat visitors who have been on the island within the same calendar year.

The country’s government said monies raised through the initiative will go towards the upgrade of water treatment plants and infrastructure.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
