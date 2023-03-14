Travel Media’s Annual USA Summer Soiree Takes Over the Shelbourne Hotel

Travel Media’s annual USA Summer Soiree took place last night in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel and attracted agents and media from around the country, as well as delegates and representatives from the USA and US-carriers.

The wonderful event’s sponsors included Dublin Airport, Universal Studios, Brand USA, Visit New Jersey, JetBlue and Pittsburgh International Airport.

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan, Carrie Day, Shane Cullen, Allie Sheehan and Emer Roche were there to soak it all up and celebrate the US-Irish relations.

After a brief introduction by Michael Collins, Deputy Chief of Mission, Michael Clausen, took to the stage. US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin was unable to attend the event due to illness and sent her apologies. Mr. Clausen opened proceedings by acknowledging “the introduction of new, direct routes and the emergence of new airlines meaning that the people of Ireland are better connected than ever to the United States.” Having visited all fifty states, Mr. Clausen remarked that he “would love to see more Irish travellers experience more in the enormous nation that I love so much, whether that’s watching the sunrise in Bar Harbor, Maine, or eating barbecue in the Deep South, or catching a concert at the Columbia River Gorge in Eastern Washington State. There is so much to America!”

He continued on to say “At the embassy we’re committed to supporting all of your efforts to increase visits to the United States. Our Department of Home Security teams work tirelessly to ensure safe and seamless travel to the USA, and we are always looking for feedback so we can make our operations even better.”

Next up was Dublin Airports’ Edel Redmond who reminded attendees that Dublin Airport is celebrating 84 years in operation this year and are proud to have 189 direct flights to the US per week. But she remarked that “it’s not just about the numbers, it’s about the stories behind the journeys”, acknowledging that many visitors to Ireland come to trace their ancestry, learn more about the history and culture of our island. Edel also reiterated the fact that as we are an island nation, aviation plays such a critical role in Ireland’s economic and social prosperity, and Dublin Airport continue to work hard to ensure both inbound and outbound passengers’ travels are seamless, stating that 96% of travellers pass through security in under 20 minutes. Edel concluded her speech by inviting magician Colm Dawson to the stage to help announce the lucky winners of the Dublin Airport hampers up for grabs.

Brand USA’s Jackie Ennis took to the stage and remarked how grateful she was to be in attendance, stating that she has a special relationship with Ireland as her daughter is due to graduate from Trinity College Dublin later this year.

Jackie exclaimed that 200,000 visitors have travelled from Ireland to the US in the first 5 months of this year – a 14% increase from 2023.

The Brand USA Mega-Fam, in partnership with Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways, will be taking place in September and will be “focused even more keenly on showing the breadth of experience the magnificence of the landscape and the diversity of the cities and the geography that makes the US so unique!”

Jackie also reminded attendees that the Brand USA week will take place in London in October and encouraged agents and media to attend to learn more about the USA and all it has to offer Irish holidaymakers.

Reiterating Brand USA’s commitment to the Irish travel trade, she joyfully remarked that Brand USA are delighted to be sponsor of ITTN’s Photographer of the Year 2024 and will be in attendance at the ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards in November to announce the lucky winner who will receive two return flights to the US, courtesy of United Airlines!

Jackie concluded by celebrating the new appointment of Fred Dixon as President & CEO of Brand USA. Fred is no stranger to the Irish travel trade as he previously held the role of President & CEO of NYC & Company.

Greg Evans, Director of Visit New Jersey, was up next, and was joined by Executive Director, Jeffrey Vasser, who both donned World Cup 2026 scarves, reminding attendees that it will be jointly hosted by 16 cities in North America – including New Jersey. Jeffrey remarked that as the US is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American revolution, it allows them the opportunity to bring more Irish visitors to New Jersey. Stay tuned to ITTN for more from Visit New Jersey in the coming weeks, as ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviewed Mr. Vasser prior to the event!

Taking to the stage next, Maja Gedosev, JetBlue’s GM Europe, reminded attendees that JetBlue commenced their direct service between Dublin and Boston and New York in March of this year, which was met with great enthusiasm from the Irish travel trade and holidaymakers alike.

Maja commented on the ease and comfort when flying with JetBlue, not only to the US, but also the Caribbean, as JetBlue offers fantastic connectivity via their hub in JFK Airport. Inviting Sales Support Coordinator, Francis McCabe, to the stage, the pair generously offered two Mint Class tickets to the US to one lucky winner. Travel journalist, Joan Scales, was the first to raise her hand and quickly answer the question, which saw her win this fantastic prize!

Joe Rotterdam, Director of Air Service at Pittsburgh International Airport claimed “I am humbled and excited to be here, in Ireland, and I’m excited to tell the stories that are waiting for you in Pittsburg! The historical connections between Pittsburgh and Ireland are rooted in immigration from the 1900s and Pittsburgh Irish heritage is among the strongest in the United States.”

He went on to mention the myriads of attractions that await visitors to Pittsburgh, including the Andy Warhol Museum award winning restaurants, local music, 5 professional sports teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (American Football) and Pittsburgh Penguins (ice-hockey) and the proximity to the UNESCO world heritage site, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater.

Joined on the evening by Black Diamond’s Will Hall, Joe advised attendees that Pittsburgh’s new airport will be opening in 2025 and will be ready to welcome Irish holidaymakers.

Last, but by certainly no means least, was Universal Studios’ exuberant Senior BDM Grant Daley who thanked the travel trade for their unwavering support.

With plenty of new additions to Universal Studios in recent years, such as DreamWorks Animation theme park, Super Nintendo World and the current celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the World-Famous Studio Tour, Universal continues to add to their offerings. Two new hotels, Stella Nova and Terra Luna, are set to open in 2025 and 2026 will see the launch of their new high-speed ride – Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift.

Grant finished his presentation by stating that something big is coming soon so stay tuned to find out what the big announcement is!

The evening concluded with a presentation of flowers to Lorraine Dunne, from Travel Media’s Michael Collins and ITAA CEO Clare Dunne, as Lorraine announced her retirement from the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) last month, after ten years of service.