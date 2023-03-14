fbpx
SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsIHF Congratulates Simon Harris on Becoming Fine Gael Leader
Irish News

IHF Congratulates Simon Harris on Becoming Fine Gael Leader

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has congratulated Simon Harris on becoming the new leader of Fine Gael, over the weekend.

In a statement, IHF president, Michael Magner, said: On behalf of the Irish Hotels Federation, I would like to congratulate Simon Harris on becoming leader of Fine Gael. Hailing from a constituency with a very strong tourism heritage, Minister Harris has been a good friend and firm supporter of Irish tourism throughout his career. We look forward to continuing to work with him and his colleagues in Government to address the challenges now facing our industry and ensure that Irish tourism remains at the heart of national economic policy.  

“As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, a key priority for us and our tourism industry partners over the coming months is to secure policy measures to help offset unsustainable increases in Government-controlled business costs, which are having a disproportionate impact on tourism and hospitality businesses.”  

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
ITIC Announces Date and Venue for 2024 Annual Conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie