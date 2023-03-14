IHF Congratulates Simon Harris on Becoming Fine Gael Leader

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has congratulated Simon Harris on becoming the new leader of Fine Gael, over the weekend.

In a statement, IHF president, Michael Magner, said: “On behalf of the Irish Hotels Federation, I would like to congratulate Simon Harris on becoming leader of Fine Gael. Hailing from a constituency with a very strong tourism heritage, Minister Harris has been a good friend and firm supporter of Irish tourism throughout his career. We look forward to continuing to work with him and his colleagues in Government to address the challenges now facing our industry and ensure that Irish tourism remains at the heart of national economic policy.

“As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, a key priority for us and our tourism industry partners over the coming months is to secure policy measures to help offset unsustainable increases in Government-controlled business costs, which are having a disproportionate impact on tourism and hospitality businesses.”