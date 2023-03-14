Royal Caribbean to Open New Royal Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico, in 2026

Royal Caribbean International has announced plans for a new beach club experience, due to open in Mexico in 2026.

The world’s largest cruise line is expanding its destination line-up with the Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, with an opening date of 2026 planned.

Royal Caribbean Group chief executive, Jason Liberty, said: “We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico.

“The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit.”

Royal Caribbean International president and chief executive, Michael Bayley, said: “The anticipation for what’s next when it comes to Royal Caribbean destinations has only continued to build since we revealed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, that opens in 2025.

“Now is the perfect time to announce the next iteration of this collection with Royal Beach Club Cozumel.”

“Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer.”

Royal Beach Club Cozumel will feature swim-up bars, dedicated pools for relaxation, snorkelling, private cabanas, kayaking and more. There will also be a street market, restaurants, bars and lounges and hands-on experiences such as cooking classes and tequila tastings.

The new beach club experience is the latest in the cruise line’s growing line-up of destinations, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, that set the bar for private islands after a $250m transformation in 2019.