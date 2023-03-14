fbpx
IATA Welcomes Upholding of ‘Unlawful’ Schiphol Capacity Cut Ruling

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has responded to a judgement from the Supreme Court in the Netherlands, which has upheld the original decision from the Amsterdam District Court that the ‘experimental regulation’ to reduce Schiphol’s capacity was not in compliance with the Balanced Approach to noise management.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said: “We welcome this decision from the Supreme Court, affirming the original decision of the Amsterdam District Court that the unilateral cuts to flight numbers at Schiphol were unlawful, and overturning the Court of Appeal. There is an internationally-agreed means of managing airport noise – the Balanced Approach – which protects the national and regional benefits of air connectivity while helping to mitigate noise impacts for local residents.

“We expect the new Dutch Government will respect today’s decision and proceed to apply the Balanced Approach, which is also enshrined in EU law and international treaties, with the utmost care with regards to Schiphol. Furthermore, we hope any other government thinking of disregarding the Balanced Approach will take note of this decision. It is a proven and successful process and should not be ignored.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
