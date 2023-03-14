India to Meet Ambition of Becoming one of World’s Most Popular Tourist Destinations, WTTC says

India is on track to become one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has said.

This year alone, the WTTC sees travel and tourism’s contribution to India’s national economy jump by over 20% on pre-Covid 2019 levels, while employment in the tourism sector is set to increase by 2.45 million jobs – equivalent to one-in-11 jobs in India.

With the right government support, the WTTC is forecasting that the sector could grow its annual GDP contribution to INR 43.25TN by 2034, representing 7.6% of the Indian economy, and could potentially employ almost 63 million people across the country.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “India’s Travel & Tourism sector is bouncing back with remarkable vigour, driven by a surge in domestic tourism.

“While international visitor spending is still catching up, the unwavering support from local travellers showcases the resilience and potential of this dynamic sector. With continued strategic efforts, India is set to shine as a global tourism powerhouse.

“The Indian Government’s ambition to facilitate 100 million inbound tourists at the anniversary of India’s independence in 2047, as part of the @2047 ambition, will supercharge the Indian economy and make India one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.”