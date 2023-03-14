Silversea Cruises Cancels Two Red Sea Itineraries

Silversea Cruises has announced the cancellation of two of its Red Sea area cruises, due to the continuing unrest in the region.

The itineraries cover the Silver Moon ship, were due to depart in May of this year and were set to sail across the Indian Ocean, Asia and the Middle East.

“Our Global Security Team, in partnership with other key stakeholders and our industry counterparts, has been closely monitoring the fluid geopolitical situation in the Red Sea region, which has continued to evolve and constrain ship navigation,” Silversea – which is owned by Royal Caribbean Group – said.

Silversea told passengers: “As a result, we have had to amend Silver Moon’s scheduled navigation, circumnavigating Africa to avoid passage through the Red Sea.

“We sincerely apologise for this disappointing news and assure you that this decision was made after thorough consideration, allowing for the possibility of conditions improving. Ultimately, our priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests and crew.”

Silversea is offering affected passengers a full refund and a 20% discount on any sailing for this year, 2025 and 2026. Terms and conditions are that the discount must be redeemed by May 31 of this year and it cannot be used on full World Cruise or Grand Voyages.