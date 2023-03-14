ITAA’s Official Irish Travel Trade Shows set for Cork and Dublin on April 17 & 18

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced that its Official Irish Travel Trade Shows will take place on Wednesday April 17in the Imperial Hotel Cork, and Thursday April 18 at the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin.

Registration for both events is sponsored by Cork Airport and Dublin Airport, respectively.

Free registration for the 8th official trade show of the ITAA is now open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators, their staff and media.

With over 100 exhibitors, visitor and exhibitor buffet dinner and after show networking event, the shows offer the travel trade two days filled with all things travel.

This year a new app will be launched for visitors to book appointments with exhibitors. This will assist with networking and provide more opportunities to connect.

Exhibitors include airlines, national and regional tourist organisations, bed banks, car hire and rail companies, ocean and river cruise companies, technology companies, theme and leisure parks, ferry companies, international hotels and travel insurance companies.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA commented: “The benefits for meeting your suppliers face to face should not be overlooked. Getting to meet someone in person who you may be dealing with on a daily basis is very enriching to your professional relationship. There is also an opportunity to find new suppliers to better your business. The Irish Travel Trade Shows should not be missed as there is no other chance to meet this many travel brands who are willing to connect in one day under one roof.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions and Organiser of the Irish Travel Trade Shows, said: “We are so aware of how beneficial the Irish Travel Trade Show are to all in the industry from CEOs to counter staff. We have seen year after year new partnerships develop, new business opportunities gained. To assist in progressing this further, we have an exciting new development available. A new App offering visitors the opportunity to make appointments with exhibitors.”

Each trade show is open to visitors from 5pm to 7.30pm and all staff from licensed Tour Operators or Travel Agents are invited to attend the After Show Networking Event.

The Irish Travel Trade Show Dublin’s After Show Networking Event is in partnership with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Great Lakes USA.

Delta is celebrating the launch of their new route from Dublin to Minneapolis-Saint Paul this route this Spring. The Irish Travel Trade Show Cork’s After Show Networking Event is in partnership with Shannon Airport.