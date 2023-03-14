NCL Unveils 2026 Spring/Summer Itineraries; Announces Port of Philadelphia as New Homeport

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the Port of Philadelphia as a new homeport, with the announcement coinciding with the launch of its 2026 spring/summer itineraries.

NCL’s new 2026 spring/summer season includes nearly 250 itineraries for nine of its soon-to-be 20 ships – and will see the cruise giant sail to the likes of the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Alaska, Canada and New England.

“We remain committed to delivering more experiences for our guests to create unforgettable memories, so they can vacation better with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are particularly proud to partner with PhilaPort to launch cruising in the area, making it even more accessible to the US Mid-Atlantic region.”

“The Port of Philadelphia is extremely excited to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the world’s premier cruise lines,” said Jeff Theobald, executive director and CEO of PhilaPort.

“Philadelphia has so much to offer, as the birthplace of freedom and the home to much of our nation’s history, we look forward to connecting cruisers with our world class city. This new service rounds out the portfolio of services offered at PhilaPort, and we look forward to this next phase of growth.”

NCL’s new 2026 spring/summer season includes nearly 250 itineraries for nine of its soon-to-be 20 ships. Embarking from US and Canadian ports between April and November 2026, these voyages will call to 30 unique destinations across the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada and New England, as well as Alaska.

With an average of 10 hours in port, guests can choose to enjoy the picture-perfect beaches, colourful cities and vibrant culture of the Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda; enjoy the rustic fall foliage of Canada and New England; or dive deep into the pristine nature and abundant wilderness found in Alaska.