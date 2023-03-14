Dalata Hotel Group Continues UK Expansion with Maldron Hotel Brighton

Dalata Hotel Group has continued its UK expansion with its first hotel in Brighton, via the Maldron brand.

The new 4-star Maldron Hotel Brighton is Dalata’s first property on the English south-coast. It is located just 13-minutes from Brighton’s central train station and just 25 minutes’ drive from Gatwick Airport.

Maldron Hotel Brighton General Manager, John Devine said the hotel and its location will act as the perfect basecamp for guests, allowing them to enjoy all that Brighton has to offer.

“We are proud to be opening a new Maldron Hotel in this great city in the heart of Sussex.

“With a dedicated meeting and events floor encompassing five meeting rooms equipped with Clevertouch technology, and with the hotel being located just 25 minutes from Gatwick Airport, we are an excellent choice for business and for corporate guests.”

“Brighton has always been a magnet for visitors seeking fun and fresh sea air and the new Maldron Hotel Brighton has all of the city’s best attractions right on its doorstep.

“At Maldron Hotels we say unforgettable experiences start here. We are thrilled with our new hotel and are confident our guests will love it too.”

Dalata Hotel Group CEO, Dermot Crowley said: “We are excited to open Maldron Hotel Brighton, our first Dalata hotel in the city. As a prime tourist destination with a vibrant cultural scene that attracts millions of visitors annually, Brighton is an ideal location for Dalata.

“The city is also experiencing growing business demand and is recognised nationally and internationally as a leading conference centre, supported by its close proximity to London.

“I want to express my gratitude to our development partners and our local team for their hard work behind the scenes in preparing the hotel to welcome guests for the summer months.

“The opening of Maldron Hotel Brighton underlines Dalata’s commitment to our UK expansion strategy, which will continue with the launch of another new hotel in the Shoreditch area of London in August.”