Ryanair Enters Booking Partnership with Travel Tech Giant Expedia

Ryanair has agreed a booking partnership with travel tech giant Expedia, which will allow Expedia to offer Ryanair flights to its customers.

It is the latest in a string of such deals Ryanair has done with online travel agents (OTAs) in the last few months – including with eSky, Etraveli Group, On the Beach, Kiwi, and Lastminute.com.

Ryanair CMO, Dara Brady said: “We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with global travel tech leader, Expedia Group. Through this new agreement, Expedia Group travellers will be able to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights as part of their holiday packages or standalone bookings, with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Expedia Group and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the coming months.”

Expedia Group’s SVP for Trips Partnerships, Susan Spinney said: “This marks a significant step in our partnership with Ryanair. Earlier this year, we collaborated on ‘Ryanair Rooms,’ allowing Ryanair travelers to seamlessly book a hotel alongside their flight. Soon Ryanair flights will be available directly on Expedia Group’s marketplace, expanding the way travelers’ benefit from this powerful combination. Ryanair’s extensive network of budget-friendly flights, together with Expedia Group’s comprehensive travel offerings, creates an unbeatable value proposition for travelers seeking affordability and convenience.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
